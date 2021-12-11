Oreo wine released by Barefoot Wine has hints of chocolate

(FOX BUSINESS) – It’s not uncommon to see wine paired with chocolate, so it’s not surprising that a wine company decided to team up with Nabisco to make an official wine to pair with Oreo cookies. The limited-edition wine has been released just in time for the holiday season.
Barefoot Wine announced the creation of Barefoot X Oreo Thins, a red wine that was designed to combine with the popular cookie. The wine is available while supplies last through the Barefoot website.
On Twitter, Barefoot wrote, "Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend will send your tastebuds into fits of rich, chocolate-y delight. Enjoy a scrumptious medley of blackberry and dark cherry aromas as they transition into delicate flavors of chocolate, cookies and cremé, followed by a smooth, lingering finish."
