Parents of accused school killer had meeting with officials just hours before

(NEW YORK POST) – Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley was hauled into the Michigan school with his parents over his “behavior in the classroom” just hours before the deadly rampage.

After first being talked to by school officials on Monday, Crumbley and his parents were hauled into the school Tuesday to meet with administrators, a short time before he allegedly committed the shootings that left four students dead and seven others wounded, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Wednesday.

“We also were told that the school had some information or some kind of contact with the school,” Bouchard said at a press briefing.

Read the full story ›