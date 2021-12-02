A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationLAW AND ORDER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Parents of accused school killer had meeting with officials just hours before

Concerned about teen's 'behavior in the classroom'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2021 at 1:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley was hauled into the Michigan school with his parents over his “behavior in the classroom” just hours before the deadly rampage.

After first being talked to by school officials on Monday, Crumbley and his parents were hauled into the school Tuesday to meet with administrators, a short time before he allegedly committed the shootings that left four students dead and seven others wounded, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Wednesday.

“We also were told that the school had some information or some kind of contact with the school,” Bouchard said at a press briefing.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Thousands of AT&T customers in U.S. infected by new data-stealing malware
Baseball owners lock out players after contract talks fail
American Medical Association cuts problematic terms such as 'morbidly obese'
WHO says 'no evidence' booster shots would offer 'greater protection' for the healthy
Sotomayor told she needs to 'follow the science' on abortion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×