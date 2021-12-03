Parents of Michigan shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The parents of the suspect in the Michigan school shooting have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to documents filed Friday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each of the four deaths, according to the Associated Press . The semi-automatic gun used in the shooting was purchased by James Crumbley last week, four days before the shooting.

"The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons," said Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald on Thursday, adding the parents went "far beyond negligence."

