Pentagon doubles-down on 'extremism' in military

Donald Trump is now the No. 1 target of the Pentagon.

That's former President Donald Trump!

"Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials issued detailed new rules Monday prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities," reported the Associated Press. "The new guidelines come nearly a year after some current and former service members participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, triggering a broad department review."

These guys are apoplectic!

They're crazy.

Certifiable.

Dangerous even.

"According to the Pentagon, fewer than 100 military members are known to have been involved in substantiated cases of extremist activity in the past year," they admit. "But, they warn that the number may grow given recent spikes in domestic violent extremism, particularly among veterans," says the AP story.

The new policy lays out in detail the banned activities, which range from advocating "terrorism or supporting the overthrow of the government to fundraising or rallying on behalf of an extremist group or 'liking' or reposting extremist views on social media."

You don't have to read between the lines to figure out what the military brass is saying.

Previous policies banned extremist activities but didn't go into such great detail, and also did not specify the two-step process to determine if someone needs to be "held accountable."

As usual, the military says the No. 1 enemy of the people remains "white supremacists."

That's the same way the establishment media and political class refer to everyone from Donald Trump to Kyle Rittenhouse.

In a message to the force on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the department believes that only a few service members violate their oath and participate in extremist activities. But, he added, "even the actions of a few can have an outsized impact on unit cohesion, morale and readiness – and the physical harm some of these activities can engender can undermine the safety of our people."

"The risk of extremism in the military can be more dangerous because many service members have access to classified information about sensitive military operations or other national security information that could help adversaries," reported AP. "And extremist groups routinely recruit former and current service members because of their familiarity with weapons and combat tactics."

Keep in mind, there's no Pentagon list of "extremist" organizations. That would be too convenient. It's easier to purge individual that have slippery charges against them – such as the label of "white supremacist." What does it mean? Again, just think of Trump and Rittenhouse.

It's all in the eyes of the beholder – and the Joe Biden-Lloyd Austin definitions are mighty shaky, that is to say unsound, uncertain, not dependable, doubtful, unreliable. They are flat out criminally slanderous!

Want to know how dangerous this is?

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that "there's not a whole lot about membership in a group that you're going to be able to get away with." So even if someone is simply a member of what is considered an "extremist" group and hasn't participated in anything untoward, he or she is suspect. Kirby added, "In order to prove your membership you're probably going to run afoul of one of these criteria."

There's no list. Everybody is in danger.

The regulations lay out six broad groups of extremist activities and then provide 14 different definitions that constitute "active participation." But they remain SECRET, except to the brass.

"The rules, said the officials, focus on behavior, not ideology," the AP wrote. "So service members have whatever political, religious or other beliefs that they want, but their actions and behavior are governed."

Do you get it? What kind of behavior is not sanctioned? Not specific.

The only thing they can point to is Jan. 6. There were at least six permits granted for that rally. At least 1 million people attended.

On top of that, the penetration of the Capitol has all the earmarks an intel operation.

It's clear that this is the most dangerous administration in the history of the U.S.

It's like a wounded animal.

Lord, help us all!

