Pentagon sued over Bible verses on replica dog tags

(STARS AND STRIPES) -- A years-long dispute over the use of licensed military logos on religious-themed replica dog tags has resulted in a federal lawsuit against the Defense Department. The decision to deny the use of licensed logos alongside Christian Bible verses is religious discrimination, according to the lawsuit.

Shields of Strength, a Christian jewelry company based in Beaumont, Texas, filed the lawsuit Dec. 15 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler. Named defendants include the Defense Department and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as well as the trademark offices and related leadership for the service branches.

The products in question are replica dog tags that feature faith-based, inspirational phrases or Christian Bible verses on one side and the logo of a military service branch on the other side. Shields of Strength owner Kenny Vaughan began making the tags in 1998 and received a trademark license in 2011 from the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps, which is when the military began requiring them, according to the lawsuit. At that time the Navy did not grant the license because of the religious nature of the products.

Read the full story ›