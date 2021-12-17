With people like McConnell & Liz Cheney, who needs Democrats?

One thing us crystal clear.

Liz Cheney must be sent packing as a Republican – once and for all. And Mitch McConnell has in effect forfeited his position as future majority leader of the U.S. Senate.

They are both seriously compromised by CHINA, our chief enemy.

Rep. Cheney, who is looking to run for president in 2024, accepted an award sponsored by the China-United States Exchange Foundation, a Chinese Communist Party-backed influence group flagged by the U.S. government for its efforts to coerce American leaders to "take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing."

Cheney – a frequent critic of Donald Trump and member of the House's Jan. 6 Commission – has no chance for victory as the Republican presidential nominee and needs to be thrown out of her Wyoming House seat.

The CUSEF was founded by the vice-chairman of the "highest-ranking entity overseeing" China's United Front, which the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission identifies as Beijing's operation "to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party" and "influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing."

The U.S. State Department compares the United Front to the Chinese regime's "magic weapon" to advance its preferred policies.

CUSEF has deployed this tactic on American journalists and former congressmen, offering free trips to the country in exchange for "favorable coverage," according to Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings. The trips function as part of a broader effort to "effectively disseminate positive messages to the media, key influencers and opinion leaders, and the general public" regarding the Chinese Communist Party.

If that's not enough, Cheney's husband holds a job at a law firm with deep business ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Phillip Perry serves as a partner at Latham & Watkins. The firm, which has offices in Shanghai and Beijing, has worked with companies labeled "tools" of the Chinese Communist Party by the U.S. State Department and as People's Liberation Army collaborators.

She's therefore doubly compromised.

For her seat in Wyoming we need an America First candidate.

Now let's oppose a bigger Republican fish – Sen. Mitch McConnell.

I am so sick of him – and tired of exposing him as being compromised by his close relations with China. He, too, is doubly compromised, as are plenty of Democrats including Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and Eric Swalwell among other politicians cozy with Chinese Communists.

But the people who make me even sicker are the Republicans who sell out America to the people who did the following:

started a worldwide pandemic;

locked down their own country while putting 20,000 on planes to the United States;

have kept at least 1 million Uighurs in concentration camps;

returned free Hong Kong to feudal Hong Kong;

in 70 years, killed 100 million of their own people; and

plan to become the most powerful country in the world after taking over Taiwan.

Like with Cheney's spouse, McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, is part of the problem.

Mitch McConnell is the now Senate minority leader. His wife, Elaine Chao, was secretary of transportation until Jan. 6 – the day of the Capitol melee.

McConnell congratulated Joe Biden for being president-elect on Dec. 15, while President Trump was still trying to "Stop the Steal." McConnell is said to have privately backed Trump's impeachment and last month publicly stated, "The mob was fed lies. … They were provoked by the president."

The culmination of McConnell's betrayal came this week when he threw Joe Biden, who hasn't done anything right, a lifeline for his regime, allowing the Democrats to approve a $2.5 trillion debt limit increase, again.

He threw him a rope, and it reenergized Biden. The vote was 50-49. There were many ways it could have been prevented. At least, if all Republicans voted, it would have been tied – forcing Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote. But no – once again – McConnell was just bluffing. This came after he voted last week, with 13 other Senate Republicans, to allow a debt-limit vote to skirt the 60-vote filibuster rule.

Let me to tell the story of McConnell and Elaine Chao.

McConnell and Chao were married in 1993. Critics of Chao have always worried that her ties to Chinese business interests present a conflict. Her China-born father, James S.C. Chao, had a cozy relationship with then-Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin and owned a shipping company that does business with the Chinese government.

"I worry about Elaine Chao's business relationship with Communist China," Chinese dissident Hongda "Harry" Wu once said.

But it's her relationship with the shady Lippo Group that really caused worries.

A review of financial assets held over a six-year period by Chao and McConnell revealed that Chao had served as director of the Chinese company. Its chief executive, James T. Riady, had agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of defrauding the U.S. government. Prosecutors said he funneled foreign donations to the campaigns of Bill Clinton. And Lippo's man in the U.S., John Huang, was convicted of campaign fraud in 1999.

Senate financial-disclosure records showed that, over a four-year period, Chao held a seat on the board of Protective Life Corp., which owned 50% of CRC Protective Life Insurance. Lippo co-owned the rest of the Hong Kong-based unit with China Resources Holdings Co., an intelligence-gathering front company for China's People's Liberation Army.

But the way Chao really scored big was by temporarily turning the conservative Heritage Foundation into a pawn for the Chinese. One of her assets had been Heritage donor Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, with AIG, a pro-China lobbyist whose insurance company has done business with China.

For a time, Chao and Greenberg made anti-China scholars as rare as hens' teeth at Heritage. Greenberg and AIG have donated a fortune to McConnell, who is one of Capitol Hill's biggest China boosters.

While we're working on cleaning out the dead-wood RINOs like Liz Cheney, we had better take a long look at Mitch and Elaine too.

Here is what Donald Trump had to say about Mitch: "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse. The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle – they've never had it so good – and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last."

Trump added: "Likewise, McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family's substantial Chinese business holdings. He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership."

Mitch McConnell doesn't have a future in the Republican Party. We're tired of being the party of good losers.

