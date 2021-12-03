Massive ransomware attack on Planned Parenthood compromises data on 400,000 patients

(BREITBART) – The personal and clinical information of about 400,000 patients of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles (PPLA) was stolen in October in a ransomware attack, the organization announced Wednesday.
In letters and emails sent to patients November 30 to notify them about the attack, Planned Parenthood wrote the files involved in the breach contained patients’ names, addresses, insurance information, dates of birth, and clinical data, such as diagnosis, procedure, and/or prescription information, the Daily Mail reported.
“The breach is staggering both for the number of victims and for the highly personal information hackers stole, which could identify people who’ve had abortions and other procedures,” the Washington Post noted as well Thursday.
