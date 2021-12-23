Pop star warns porn 'destroyed' her brain

A popular pop singer about to turn 20 says pornography "destroyed" her brain.

The BBC reports it was on a SiriusXM interview that singer Billie Eilish addressed the issue, explaining she now is "devastated" to reflect on her exposure, which she said started at age 11.

The Grammy Award-winner said her experiences led her to "not say no to things that were not good" in sex because "I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to."

She told the interviewer that she saw images that were both violent and abusive as she was growing up and she now considers porn "a disgrace."

"I didn't understand why that was a bad thing – I thought it was how you learned how to have sex," Eilish said about the images. "I was an advocate and I thought I was one of the guys and would talk about it and think I was really cool for not having a problem with it and not seeing why it was bad."

But she suffered nightmares because of her viewing, she said.

She said the industry warps what is normal, a view the BBC reported is echoed by "experts focusing on child welfare."

The report explained UNICEF, the United Nations; child protection agency, charge that viewing porn "that portrays abusive and misogynistic acts can lead to normalization, as well as poor mental health and other negative outcomes in children."

The Christian Institute explained she released her debut single at the age of 14.

She continued, "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace, and I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I think it really destroyed my brain, and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.

"It got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything else—unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive," she said.

The institute noted the Center to End All Sexual Exploitation commented, "Studies show that porn use normalizes attitudes sympathetic to, and supportive of, violence against women and girls. Because women and girls are painted as 'prudes' or 'vanilla' if they don’t watch the same material, they feel compelled to acquiesce."

The center explained, "The consumer-driven nature of the porn industry dictates that performers are consistently pressurized into engaging in increasingly degrading and abusive acts, which are in turn normalized and – the key point here – less stimulating and enticing for viewers. Only material that is even more violent and debasing will satisfy users."

