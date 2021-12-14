Porn in books: Parents file 9 criminal complaints against school

Parents in Wake County, North Carolina, have filed a series of nine criminal complaints against the local public school for the pornographic content of books contained in its curriculum.

The Washington Examiner said the parents went to the Wake County sheriff's office over the contents of books like "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe and "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison.

In a statement to the Raleigh News & Observer an official in the sheriff's office said an investigation had been started.

"We’re awaiting further evidence gathering before we can proceed to the next step."

The Examiner said both of the books have generated outrage as parents discover their contents, including "graphic depictions of oral sex between males and gay and transgender characters."

Parent Michele Morrow told the Examiner the criminal complaints were filed after the school board refused to address the concerns and remove the books.

"Showing 'obscene' material to a minor is a felony under North Carolina law, which was the grounds for the criminal complaint," the report said.

It's not the first such situation to result in community insistence for criminal laws to be enforced.

WND reported only weeks ago on a similar effort by residents of a Wyoming community.

However, a prosecutor claimed that pornography found in a local library in Gillette may have "scientific" value and he would not bring charges.

There, two parents took a number of offensive books in the Campbell County library to the sheriff's office and filed a criminal complaint.

In Wyoming, the law exempts schools and libraries from prosecution for displaying obscene material, the "law does not exempt them" if they encourage children to engage in sexual relations, which is a crime.

It's a report from MassResistance that explained the situation in Gillette.

Because local lawyers employed by the county would have been required to defend the county employees involved, a special prosecutor from a neighboring county, Weston County, reviewed the evidence.

A report from Mass Resistance then explained the case involving the books "This Book is Gay," "How Do You Make a Baby," "Doing It: Let's Talk About Sex," "Sex is a Funny Word" and "Dating and Sex: a Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy" is over.

For now.

"Obviously, this is disappointing and outrageous but unfortunately not surprising given the horrible RINOs and leftists who are running things even in Wyoming," the organization reported. "Our activists see this as just a speed bump. The Wyoming MassResistance parents in Campbell County are moving forward in this battle! We have much more to report soon."

Parents Hugh and Susan Bennett had submitted copies of four of the books with their request that charges be filed under the state law that penalizes those to solicit "anyone less than the age of 14" to engage in sexual acts.



