A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education PoliticsBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Pro-freedom' Pence speech denied funding by Stanford student government

Group accused of 'preventing their fellow students from hearing conservative ideas'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2021 at 3:01pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The Stanford University student government has voted against approving a $6,000 grant request from the College Republicans to help host former Vice President Mike Pence for a campus speech.

The Monday vote was 7 in favor, 7 in abstention, and 1 in opposition, a combination that fell short of the eight votes needed for the request to pass, said student Stephen Sills, former president of the GOP group and its current spokesman. Sills, in a statement, likened his peers’ decision to campus cancel culture.

“Stanford’s student government is now illegitimately attempting to stop the event by denying funding for the lecture,” he said, adding left-leaning student leaders are “dedicated to preventing their fellow students from hearing conservative ideas.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Migrants from all over world cross southern border in record numbers
DOJ intervening in sugar company merger to preserve 'competition'
Green tech facing huge problem scaling up from 'boutique' level
Private investor offering solution to student debt spiral
Japan warns of cardiac health risks from COVID vaccines
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×