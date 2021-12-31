Problems we SHOULD panic over in 2022

Note: Dr. Singleton is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, AAPS.

By now, Dr. Fauci's COVID "fearspeak" has become background noise. Yes, the new omicron variant is making its way around the world. Fortunately, reports from South Africa as well as other studies indicate that omicron's illness is milder than delta. Even Fauci-friendly public health physicians have cautioned that there is "absolutely no reason to panic."

In 2022, however, we should panic because opioid overdoses took the lives of 100,000 fellow Americans from April 2020 to April 2021 – an increase of 28% from the same period the year before. The statistic is appalling but not surprising given the COVID lockdowns coupled with millions of doses of fentanyl and other illicit drugs flooding across a porous border.

We should panic because 1 in 10 Americans has diabetes and 1 in 3 Americans has prediabetes. Moreover, 89% of the diabetics are overweight (a Body Mass Index over 25). Just over 73% of the U.S. population are overweight, and 42.5% are obese (BMI over 30). Worse yet, obesity among adults age 18 to 25 years increased from 6.2% to 32.7% over the last 40 years. Instead of Dr. Fauci telling us we have to relinquish our individual choices when it comes to the increasingly ineffective COVID vaccines, he should emphasize the effect of obesity on COVID outcomes. According to the CDC, about 78% of people who have been hospitalized and needed a ventilator or died from COVID-19 have been overweight or obese.

We should fear the loss scientific medical practice at a time when, to avoid being stressed out, patients are demanding informed consent to be weighed in the doctor's office. Yet curiously, informed consent is not required for experimental mRNA vaccines.

TRENDING: Trump's passion propels the GOP

We should fear the blatant abuse of power by our public servants in the name of public health. We should be afraid when our top health bureaucrat, the Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary declared, "It is absolutely the government's business" to know people's vaccination status. We should panic when elected representatives jump on the medical privacy-be-damned bandwagon. The House of Representatives handily approved the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021, which would establish yet another government database. This one is an "immunization information system" that can share every vaccine dose with not only with other governmental but private entities.

We should be afraid when the FDA sends threatening letters to pharmacists, trying to limit the use of a safe drug shown to be 60% effective in improving outcomes of COVID. Why? It has side effects such as skin rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, facial or limb swelling, neurologic adverse events (dizziness, seizures, confusion), sudden drop in blood pressure, severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalization and liver injury. Yet, we've seen no such letters regarding molnupiravir, the new kid on the block for COVID treatment that can cause diarrhea, dizziness, headache, hives, itching, skin rash, nausea, redness of skin, vomiting, bone and cartilage damage in children, birth defects, cancer and is only 30% effective.

We should panic knowing that in 2021 pharmaceutical companies spent $266,846,347 lobbying Congress, and the American Medical Association's top corporate donors are pharmaceutical companies.

We should panic about the federal government establishing guidelines (future regulations?) for news and social media on suppression of health "misinformation." We should worry that Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, engages in Soviet-style silencing of certain political viewpoints.

We should fear social engineering and panic about the media becoming the new form of reeducation camps. It's hard to miss the oohing and aahing over the first transgender person to make it to the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions." Did they fawn over the first male, the first black person, the first white person, the first Asian person? No. By the way, the first Tournament winner was a woman, and a black man won years before women and blacks knew they were inferior, weak-minded oppressed persons. Someone, please come forward and enlighten us as to why a transgender person answering questions on a game show is headline news. Viewed in the most favorable light, perhaps the media were providing welcomed distraction from Dr. Fauci and his smug and smarmy self.

We should fear misguided attempts to stop racism with racism. In the name of social justice, colleges, businesses, medical schools and K-12 schools have fallen into the trap of promoting Marxist race warfare where students and employees can learn that minorities are permanent victims of the irredeemably racist white people.

We should fear becoming accustomed to a new socially acceptable apartheid: segregation by race, vaccination status and mask-wearing.

Most of all, we should fear how readily our fellow Americans acquiesced to unreasonable, unscientific demands at the altar of COVID-19.

When it comes to COVID in 2022, opt for prudence, not panic. Eat well, get enough vitamin D, exercise, wash your hands, engage with your friends, cough or sneeze in your elbow, and stay home if you are feeling unwell. If you do get sick, seek medical care immediately.

Live your life. After all, there are 14 more letters after omicron in the Greek alphabet.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!