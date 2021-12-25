Putin: 'A woman is a woman, a man is a man'

(ZEROHEDGE) – During his marathon annual year-end press conference Q&A, which this year lasted about four hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again vowed to defend Russian society against the intrusion of the corrupted values of the West, in particular blasting the "gender obscurantism" pushed by the United States and Europe.
"I am a proponent of the traditional approach that a woman is a woman and a man is a man," Putin laid out, which it goes without saying also reflects basic Biology 101 and humans' self-understanding for thousands upon thousands of years. He continued in the remarks on gender: "A mother is a mother, a father is a father. And I hope that our society has the internal moral protection dictated by the traditional religious denominations of the Russian Federation."
Throughout the remarks he called it basic "common sense" - which strongly suggested that the opposite is currently the rule of the day in America and the West generally, where people fear being "canceled" in their jobs and during public discourse if they don't confirm to concepts of 'gender fluidity' and Frankenstein reassignment surgeries, which is even increasingly being pushed on children.
