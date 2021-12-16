Remember Al Gore? He's no longer making predictions …

Good old Al Gore – the first climate doomsday hysteric.

You don't hear much from him these days. I wonder why?

Now Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg and Joe Biden are left to beat the drum. And, of course, the corporations and rest of the signers of the Paris Climate Accords.

What's Al Gore doing these days? "Former Vice President Al Gore is the cofounder and chairman of Generation Investment Management, and the founder and chairman of The Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit devoted to solving the climate crisis. Gore was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976, 1978, 1980 and 1982 and the U.S. Senate in 1984 and 1990. He was inaugurated as the 45th Vice President of the United States on Jan. 20, 1993, and served eight years."

That's his official bio courtesy on AlGore.com.

Notice he's still founder and chairman of "The Climate Reality Project," though reality has never been his strong suit.

For instance, in December 2009, the man who once proclaimed himself, "the inventor if the internet," predicted the north polar ice cap would likely vanish within five to seven years. He said the chances were 75% they would be "be completely ice-free" within that time frame.

Generally, sea ice ebbs and flows seasonally. The North Pole loses only about 50 cubic kilometers – and later the Antarctic South Pole gains ice when it reaches freezing temperatures. So the South Pole gains when the North Pole loses.

Reports Wikipedia: "On 19 September 2014, for the first time since 1979, Antarctic sea ice extent exceeded 7.72 million square miles (20 million square kilometers), according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center. The ice extent stayed above this benchmark extent for several days. The average maximum extent between 1981 and 2010 was 7.23 million square miles."

That sea ice still forms every winter – like clockwork – though that "reality" hasn't stopped the panic.

Of course, Gore didn't comment on his failed prediction. He seldom does.

It was 16 years ago Gore premiered his famous movie, "An Inconvenient Truth," for which he won an Oscar. More recently, he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. He didn't win but got to go to France – no doubt on a private jet.

In his movie, Gore predicted that sea levels could rise 20 feet with the melting of the Antarctic and Arctic ice sheets.

Now, we know that the South Pole is gaining more ice than it's losing. Have you checked the sea levels lately? Gore has – from his perch in his beachfront mansion.

Like most climate cultists, Al Gore firmly believes that carbon dioxide – what you are exhaling – is what controls temperature. He's wrong. The sun does.

Indeed, satellite data show no increase in temperature for nearly the last 25 years despite a constant increase in CO2. The sun, on the other hand, might have a much larger role in the Earth's climate, so much so that some scientists are talking about a significant cooling because the sun is "quieter."

What about hurricanes and tornadoes? Despite the tragedy recently in the Midwest, it's just that – a tragic anomaly. The frequency of EF3-plus tornadoes actually has been declining for over 65 years. Also, the overall number of tornadoes has been unusually low in the past eight years.

Gore said the polar bears were dying. He's right about that – they die when they get old. There are more polar bears now than when Al Gore was born.

What else is Gore wrong about?

He claimed in his famous movie that the Sahara Desert was drying up. This is not true. As shown by satellite images, the Sahel is in fact one of the regions that has gained the most flora density since satellites began collecting images. All of that is due to the reviled CO2, which in effect acts as a fertilizer!

Now you know why Gore has not been seen lately. You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can only fool a climate alarmist all of the time.

