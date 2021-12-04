Removing illegals from the nation: Ike showed us the way

Putting aside those who are freely crossing into our country expressly to do us harm – i.e., terrorists (yes, they still exist) – there are untold amounts of illegal immigrants from every corner of the globe just walking across the border, with no end in sight.

From what I can see, practically no one is being denied entry – which leads me to reiterate my theory that this has been the left's plan since the Obama years and before. Only now they've added steroids to the mix. It's an effort to overwhelm the immigration system, a la Cloward-Piven.

President Trump showed that it could be possible to seal the border, so left has flipped the script from, "it's impossible to seal the border," to, if you try, you're a racist, xenophobic white nationalist.

And putting that aside, we've also heard for decades that once they're here, we can't just round up millions of Democrats illegals and kick them out. Even if we developed the will, it's impossible to find them, right?

But it's not as if this is anything new. This problem at the southern border has been plaguing America for over 70 years. Maybe not as pernicious as today, but still a major problem.

So is there a way to take care of the illegal-alien infiltration in America?

Well, yes there is. But it would take someone of iron will, who cares nothing of his/her media image, popularity, reelection, or even potential impeachment. One like a supreme commander of Allied Forces, say like Dwight D. Eisenhower, said supreme commander and 34th president of these United States.

"I like Ike" – for giving us the blueprint.

At the time Eisenhower took office in 1953, at least 3 million illegals had already crossed the border and were residing in the United States. It doesn't sound like much by today's pitiful standards, but again, that was almost 70 years ago.

Ike called it as it was, quoted in a New York Times article:

"The rise in illegal border crossing by Mexican 'wetbacks' to a current rate of more than 1 million cases a year has been accompanied by a curious relaxation in ethical standards extending all the way from the farmer-exploiters of this contraband labor to the highest levels of the federal government."

A couple of things should have jumped off the page. First, the fact that the New York Times would ever publish such a thing, and second, just imagine anyone, much less the president, uttering that passage. Today, he would be perp-walked out of the Oval Office.

Needless to say, Eisenhower had a real problem with illegal aliens.

In 1954 he appointed retired Gen. Joseph Swing to head up the INS (Immigration and Naturalization Service) and gave him full authority to do what he had to do to stop the flow and deport the ones already here.

"Jumpin Joe," as he was called from his days in the 101st Airborne, got to work and did so with only 1,075 agents.

He tasked 750 of those agents to travel to Southern California and Arizona and round up 1,000 illegals per day.

"Operation Wetback" as they called it, began on June 17, 1954. By the end of July, they had caught 50,000 in just those two states.

And what happened then is what we have been saying for years: Another half-million fled the country on their own rather than be arrested.

It's called self-deportation, and when illegals know an administration is serious, that's what happens.

The generals' agents then moved on to Texas where they apprehended another 80,000 "wetbacks" – and another 700,000 self deported.

The illegals very quickly understood that Eisenhower wasn't messing around. Consequently, illegal immigration decreased by 95% in the '50s.

After Ike left office, it was back to a relaxed attitude under Kennedy and every other president since, including Reagan.

Eisenhower proved it could be done, if one has the will of a supreme military commander. Simply give the order that it be done and charge the right people to do it – period.

Ike was able to rid us of the flood of almost 3,000,000 illegals with little more than 1,000 agents, so never accept from anyone that it "Can't Be Done"!

