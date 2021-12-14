Republican states to round up 'foreigners,' ex-senator claims

Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat from Missouri who was defeated in the 2018 election, had campaigned that year on her claims of being a moderate.

In fact, at one point she alleged she was "not one of those crazy Democrats."

That conclusion may need a reevaluation, however, as she now is claiming people in Republican states soon are going to be authorized to "round up" anyone who looks like a foreigner.

During an interview with a leftist television commentator, she said, "And I think this vigilanteism is going to catch on. I'll tell you what is going to happen next, Nicole. These red states are going to do vigilanteism laws on immigration and they're going to empower citizens to go out and round up people they think look like foreigners.

"That's what we're coming to in this country. It is incredibly depressing."

Former politician @clairecmc: “Vigilanteism is going to catch on. What is going to happen next, Red States are going to do vigilanteism laws on immigration. And they're going empower citizens to go out, and round up people that look like foreigners. That’s what we're coming to" pic.twitter.com/PyWgO91SOg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 13, 2021

In its commentary about her statement on the crisis Joe Biden has created at the southern border by eliminating virtually all of President Trump's security programs, such as construction of a wall, Twitchy explained MSNBC program host Nicole Wallace "just nods along without ever once pushing back on a crackpot theory."

And she was “not one of the crazy ones.” — Tim Bryant (@TimBryantRadio) December 13, 2021

She was ribbed on social media about her claim, with Todd Harrell wondering, "What do 'foreigners' look like exactly, Claire?"

I’ve got an idea, Claire, why don’t we try having a border and why don’t we try enforcing it? Sounds odd to be like every other country in the world but maybe that would work and stop “vigilantism” — Conservative Persuasion (@Conserv73181081) December 13, 2021

Another commented, "I've got an idea, Claire, why don't we try having a border and why don't we try enforcing it? Sounds odd to be like very other country in the world but may that would work and stop 'vigilantism.'"

Twitchy credited MSNBC with have "a real talent for tracking down conspiracy theorists and putting them on panels such as Nicole Wallace's."

