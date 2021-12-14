Republican states to round up 'foreigners,' ex-senator claims

Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat from Missouri who was defeated in the 2018 election, had campaigned that year on her claims of being a moderate.
In fact, at one point she alleged she was "not one of those crazy Democrats."
Advertisement - story continues below
That conclusion may need a reevaluation, however, as she now is claiming people in Republican states soon are going to be authorized to "round up" anyone who looks like a foreigner.
TRENDING: Chris Cuomo's CNN producer arrested for alleged 'sexual training' of 9-year-old, other underage girl
During an interview with a leftist television commentator, she said, "And I think this vigilanteism is going to catch on. I'll tell you what is going to happen next, Nicole. These red states are going to do vigilanteism laws on immigration and they're going to empower citizens to go out and round up people they think look like foreigners.
"That's what we're coming to in this country. It is incredibly depressing."
Advertisement - story continues below
Former politician @clairecmc: “Vigilanteism is going to catch on. What is going to happen next, Red States are going to do vigilanteism laws on immigration. And they're going empower citizens to go out, and round up people that look like foreigners. That’s what we're coming to" pic.twitter.com/PyWgO91SOg
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 13, 2021
In its commentary about her statement on the crisis Joe Biden has created at the southern border by eliminating virtually all of President Trump's security programs, such as construction of a wall, Twitchy explained MSNBC program host Nicole Wallace "just nods along without ever once pushing back on a crackpot theory."
And she was “not one of the crazy ones.”
— Tim Bryant (@TimBryantRadio) December 13, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
She was ribbed on social media about her claim, with Todd Harrell wondering, "What do 'foreigners' look like exactly, Claire?"
I’ve got an idea, Claire, why don’t we try having a border and why don’t we try enforcing it? Sounds odd to be like every other country in the world but maybe that would work and stop “vigilantism”
— Conservative Persuasion (@Conserv73181081) December 13, 2021
Another commented, "I've got an idea, Claire, why don't we try having a border and why don't we try enforcing it? Sounds odd to be like very other country in the world but may that would work and stop 'vigilantism.'"
Advertisement - story continues below
Twitchy credited MSNBC with have "a real talent for tracking down conspiracy theorists and putting them on panels such as Nicole Wallace's."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]