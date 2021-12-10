Retail CEOs blast wave of crime, call on Congress to take action against stolen good sales

(FOX BUSINESS) – Nearly two dozen CEOs of prominent retailers like Home Depot, Target, Best Buy, and CVS have signed on to a letter to Congress, urging them to address the "growing impact of organized retail crime on retail employees and communities" in America.
The letter was sent Thursday by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and supported by 20 leading retail chief-executives representing apparel, sporting goods, electronics, home improvement, and health and beauty supplies.
The letter urges Congress to pass the Integrity, Notification and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces (INFORM) for Consumers Act, which makes it harder for stolen merchandise to be sold online by thieves or scammers who engage in organized retail crime, such as smash-and-grab robberies. The legislation, as reported, would require platforms to verify the identifies of sellers.
