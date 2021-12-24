A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Rolling blackouts spread across Europe amid energy crisis

'Insufficient internal generation to cover consumption'

Published December 24, 2021
(ZEROHEDGE) – Europe's energy crisis worsened this week when Kosovo introduced rolling blackouts to most of its two million citizens, according to Bloomberg.

On Thursday, the Kosovo Energy Distribution Services (KEDS) announced rolling two-hour power blackouts for 2 million people due to an "overload" of its electrical grid. KEDS asked customers to reduce power given "insufficient internal generation to cover consumption and the global energy crisis."

The Balkan country, Europe's poorest nation, experienced a technical issue at its largest coal-fired power plant that had to shut down last month, which forced the government to import electricity at high prices.

