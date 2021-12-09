A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Safeway redesigns San Francisco store to prevent 'flash mob' robberies

'We are working on ways to curtail escalating theft'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 9, 2021 at 2:59pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A Safeway grocery store in San Francisco, California, has redesigned the front end of its store to mitigate shoplifting and smash and grab mobs.

"This Safeway is getting weirder and weirder," one shopper told San Francisco Chronicle who walked through a newly installed electronic gate at the entrance of the store. The gates allow customers to enter the store but prevent looters from running out with a cart full of stolen items.

Barriers were added throughout the checkout area, directing customers leaving the store into a single file line. Unused checkout aisles were blocked with large physical barriers. The store's side entrance was blocked by a new display of heavy plastic water bottles.

Read the full story ›

