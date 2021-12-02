WHO says 'no evidence' booster shots would offer 'greater protection' for the healthy

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The World Health Organization has questioned the UK government’s decision to roll out hundreds of millions of booster jabs to its population, asserting there is “no evidence” they would offer “greater protection” to the healthy.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s says the country has secured an additional 114 million vaccine doses for 2022 and 2023 to “buy time” and that everyone over the age of 18 will be offered one by the end of January.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies program, questioned the logic behind this decision. “Right now, there is no evidence that I’m aware of that would suggest that boosting the entire population would necessarily provide any greater protection for otherwise healthy individuals against hospitalization and death,” he said.

