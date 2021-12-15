Scale back Christmas plans, England's chief medical officer warns public

(REUTERS) -- LONDON, Dec 15 -- England's chief medical officer warned people not to mix with others unless they have to in the run-up to Christmas after Britain recorded its most daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

With a new highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus surging across Britain, a further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday, about 10,000 more than the previous high reported in January.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that Britain is being hit by "two epidemics on top of each other" as he urged the public to scale back their Christmas plans.

