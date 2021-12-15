A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
Christmas Sale!
Diversions Faith Health Money Politics WorldTHEIR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Scale back Christmas plans, England's chief medical officer warns public

'Don't mix with people you don't have to'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 15, 2021 at 5:13pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A Christmas tree made up of all lights on display in Stuart, Florida (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

A Christmas tree made up of all lights on display in Stuart, Florida (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(REUTERS) -- LONDON, Dec 15 -- England's chief medical officer warned people not to mix with others unless they have to in the run-up to Christmas after Britain recorded its most daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

With a new highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus surging across Britain, a further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday, about 10,000 more than the previous high reported in January.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that Britain is being hit by "two epidemics on top of each other" as he urged the public to scale back their Christmas plans.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Reports: Iran will allow new U.N. cameras at nuke site
U.S. Navy fires laser weapon in Mideast amid drone boat threat
Scale back Christmas plans, England's chief medical officer warns public
2,000-year-old synagogue found at 'birthplace of Mary Magdalene'
Teachers, parents go to federal court to keep CRT in schools
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×