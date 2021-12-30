Sen. Graham: GOP nomination in 2024 is Trump's if he wants it

Reports about whether President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024 have been all over the media for months already.

Many of his GOP fans and supporters have said they know he'll run. The Democrat he beat in 2016, Hillary Clinton, has suggested he'll be in the race. Trump hasn't committed himself formally, but has confirmed his supporters will be very happy with his coming decision.

Now a key GOP senator says the nomination will be his if he wants it.

Hegseth: You mentioned Trump, is he the nominees in 2024?

Graham: Yeah, if he wants it… it’s his nomination if he wants it. The Republican base appreciated him, we don’t appreciate all the things he does sometimes but from a policy point of view… pic.twitter.com/Ie4lgLk1kl — Acyn (@Acyn) December 30, 2021

Asked if Trump is the nominee for the GOP, Sen. Lindsey Graham said, "Yeah, if he wants it."

"Unless there's something coming out of left field that I don't see coming, it's his nomination if he wants it. The Republican base appreciated him. We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes, but from a policy point of view he was the most successful president, from a conservative's point of view, since Ronald Reagan.

"It is his nomination if he wants it and he will be in the White House in 2024 if he runs a disciplined campaign.

"What he should do in my humble opinion is remind people how he secured the border, how he took the fight to ISIS, destroyed the caliphate, how we were so much better off internationally, the Iran deal is a nightmare in the making for Israel, regain energy independence. So I think 2024 is President Trump's election to lose, quite frankly. 2022 is a blowout year for the Republicans…"

.@LindseyGrahamSC says former President Donald Trump has a chance at clinching the 2024 nomination as long as he "runs a disciplined campaign." "The Republican base appreciated him," the South Carolina senator said of Trump.https://t.co/6A5ZSjUkUE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 30, 2021

