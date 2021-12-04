Squash championship canceled when host nation bars Israeli team

An international squash tournament planned in the coming days for Malaysia has been canceled by the extremists in the national government there who barred the Israeli team.
It is Israel365news that documented the dispute involving a World Squash Federation event that had been planned Dec. 7-12.
Advertisement - story continues below
The federation canceled the competition when U.K. Lawyers for Israel, an advocacy organization, wrote to the WSF explaining that Malaysia's actions put the organization in breach of U.K. nondiscrimination requirements as well as the federation's own Articles and Rules.
"The WSF had initially argued that the discrimination against Israel was unforeseeable, an assertion UKLFI rejected, noting in its statement that the 'Malaysian government has a history of hostility to Israel and Malaysia does not allow Israelis to enter the country,'" the report explains.
TRENDING: Jan. 6 kangaroo court gets a good thrashing
Acknowledging the potential for problems, the Israel Squash Federation had requested as long ago as May that the WSF would confirm that visas would be granted for team members.
However, the confirmation never arrived, nor did the visas.
Advertisement - story continues below
The failure by the world organization to meet minimal nondiscrimination standards in this case prompted the president, Zena Wooldridge, to admit, "The attribution of any future WSF championship will require the formal written approval of the host nation’s government that all participants who are eligible to compete will be allowed to do so."
Malaysia's constitution recognizes Islam as its official religion and both federal and state governments can mandate Islamic standards.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]