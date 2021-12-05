State trooper comes mere inches from losing his life, and a dashcam catches the whole thing

Every cop knows that death rides with him on every patrol, emerging out of nowhere when a shift may seem routine.
For one Idaho state trooper, that moment almost came on Wednesday along Interstate 84 near the town of Meridian, according to the Idaho Stateman.
Dashcam video of the incident shows that in less time than it takes to read this sentence, the trooper and a motorist he was helping on the shoulder of the highway had to jump over a concrete median as a pickup truck came barreling toward them.
Advertisement - story continues below
Idaho State Trooper injured while helping man on the freeway.
Notice how quickly the trooper jumped in front of the man. pic.twitter.com/2TuCTIYGdE
— Yoshi The Patriot (@rinohuntah) December 3, 2021
TRENDING: Justice Thomas scuttles pro-abortion lawyers with single challenge
According to an Idaho State Police news release, the trooper had been helping a motorist with a flat tire.
The officer was wearing a yellow safety vest. His patrol car had its emergency lights on and was parked behind the Toyota with the flat tire.
Advertisement - story continues below
What the dashcam video does not show was described in the release.
“One vehicle began to slow prior to passing the patrol car. That vehicle was hit by another, causing a chain reaction of four eastbound vehicles,” the release said.
But that was not all.
“Two involved pickups were pushed left, sideswiping the parked patrol car and hitting the rear of the Toyota."
The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries sustained when he vaulted the concrete barrier, but was sent home with what the release called “minor injuries.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The owner of the wrecked Toyota was also injured leaping out of the truck’s way, but was not taken to a hospital.
The wreckage from the chain reaction crash blocked the highway for about 90 minutes.
"Traffic stops are very high risk. They're necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists' help so we can all go home at night," Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo said.
"Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles and workers isn't just a courtesy, it's the law. Drivers need to be alert to emergency lights and vehicles and always alert to what's happening around them. That keeps all of us safe."
Advertisement - story continues below
Idaho law requires drivers to slow down, change lanes or both when passing police and other emergency vehicles that are stopped on the roadway.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]