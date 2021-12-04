Suspect arrested for allegedly threatening jurors in Rittenhouse trial

The Wisconsin trial, which ended in acquittal, for teen Kyle Rittenhouse in the shooting deaths of two rioters in Kenosha last year sparked a lot of rhetoric, some even way beyond the ordinary discourse that would be expected about a murder trial.

For instance, Joe Biden characterized Rittenhouse as a white supremacist when the trial produced no evidence of that. Some Hollywood personalities simply wanted to lock him up and throw away the key – before he was convicted.

But now Big League Politics is reporting there's a consequence for some of those more extreme comments.

In fact, the report explains a man who has been identified as a nephew of the deceased George Floyd has been arrested for allegedly intimidating jurors assigned to the case.

The report said Rice was arrested on a warrant accusing him of communicating with jurors.

WND reported during the trial that an apparent threat was made.

Rice, at the time, was on video stating, "I ain't even going to name the people that I know that’s up in the Kenosha trial. There is cameras in there. There is definitely cameras up in there. There is definitely people taking pictures of the jury and everything. We know what’s going on. So we need the same results man. We need the same results. Justice for Daunte Wright."

Cortez Rice, a relative of George Floyd who recorded a video saying he knew of people with cameras in the courtroom during #Rittenhouse trial, has been arrested for reportedly making contact with jurors. He's jailed in Waukesha County. The far-left trying to raise $50k for him. pic.twitter.com/Ni2CYosLFg — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 3, 2021

The Big League Politics report said, "It’s unclear at this time of Rice was arrested for the threats made in his video uploaded during the Rittenhouse trial, or subsequent jury intimidation following Rittenhouse’s acquittal. Considering Rice’s warrant alleged communication with jurors, it’s possible Rice either encouraged or communicated with jurors themselves subsequent to the trial."

The report noted that Rice's threats "were followed by a jury intimidation attempt on the part of MSNBC, which tasked an operative to follow a jury bus and photograph the license plates of jurors assigned to the case."

And it explained Rice previously filmed himself boasting about barging into a building where a Minneapolis-area judge lives.



