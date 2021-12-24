Taliban halts flights evacuating people from Afghanistan

By Sebastian Hughes
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
The Taliban has paused all evacuation flights out of Afghanistan due to a disagreement over who gets seats on the planes, NBC News reported Thursday.
The flights stopped two weeks ago after the Taliban began demanding seats be given to fighters and sympathizers so that they could go work in other countries and send money back, a congressional official and a source familiar with the matter told NBC.
TRENDING: GOP governor candidate picks up on DeSantis' joke, says he'll bus illegals into Biden's Delaware
Afghanistan’s economy is in tatters and millions of Afghans face starvation as temperatures become colder, the Associated Press reported. The Taliban has argued that because U.S.-chartered Qatar Airways flights, which travel between Kabul and Doha, operate in their airspace and airport, they are entitled to a certain number of seats, NBC reported.
Migrant workers had been sent by the Taliban on the flights prior to the halt in evacuations, NBC reported. Some of these workers had allegedly been living in Persian Gulf countries but got stuck in Afghanistan when it fell, though it is unclear whether any of the passengers were hardened Taliban fighters or sympathizers.
Advertisement - story continues below
Qatar Airways, the only carrier the Taliban has allowed to fly regularly out of Kabul, stopped providing seats to the group and the flights were halted. The Qataris argued that the airport’s security is not up to international standards and cited reports of Taliban passengers harassing Afghans.
“We are hopeful that flights will resume shortly, though as usual, winter weather conditions and airport operations remain additional factors to be aware of,” a State Department official involved in relocation efforts told NBC.
More than 900 American citizens and lawful permanent residents have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrew from the country. The U.S. has accepted over 74,000 Afghans into the country, representing approximately 40% of those eligible for or already hold SIVs, according to the State Department.
The Pentagon estimated about 450 Americans were still in Afghanistan on Oct. 26. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee in September that the State Department can’t know “how many American citizens are in any country … precisely at any given moment” because “Americans are not required to register when they go to a foreign country, or if they reside there.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]