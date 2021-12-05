A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teacher leaves threatening notes to shoot up own school

Now facing charges of terrorism

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 5, 2021 at 4:09pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- Another day. Another hoaxer.

Council Bluffs teacher Katrina Phelan was arrested this week after she was caught leaving threatening messages to shoot up the school.

Katrina faces up to five years in prison for each count.

WND News Services
×