Teacher says Facebook post on mask mandates cost her job, now sues

Was given the option to resign immediately or be fired

Published December 1, 2021 at 9:20pm
(WCSC) -- MONCKS CORNER, S.C. -- A former Berkeley County school teacher says she was forced to resign after posting a video about mask requirements on social media.

Holly Chapman says in a lawsuit against the Berkeley County School District and its former superintendent, Eddie Ingram, that she was given the option to resign immediately or be fired after she “expressed her political frustrations with perceived government intrusion with respect to COVID mask mandates and protocols.”

The lawsuit alleges that the middle school teacher, who was hired by the district in August 2015, never received any disciplinary action during her employment and that her evaluations by the district reflect that she “met or exceeded job expectations.”

Read the full story ›

