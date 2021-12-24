Teachers' union chief claims 'the right' wants to end public schools

By Kendall Tietz
Daily Caller News Foundation
A prominent teacher’s union president said “the real agenda of the right” is “the demise of public schools,” according to an email obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Advertisement - story continues below
American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten criticized anti-CRT advocates like Chris Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, in an email to members of the teacher’s union.
“The real agenda of the right, as Betsy DeVos, Christopher Rufo and others make clear, is the demise of public schools and the fracturing of our neighborhoods,” Weingarten said in the email.
TRENDING: GOP governor candidate picks up on DeSantis' joke, says he'll bus illegals into Biden's Delaware
Rufo has been one of the most prominent critics of Critical Race Theory (CRT), revealing examples of the theory and its fallout in school curricula across the country.
CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.
Advertisement - story continues below
DeVos has been a frequent critic of teacher’s unions and Weingartnen in the past. “It’s time for a lesson on accuracy,” DeVos tweeted back at Weingarten in 2019. “Parents don’t ‘choose’ to send their student to a government-assigned school – they actually don’t have a choice at all! In fact, 69% say they’d prefer to send their student elsewhere.”
The National Education Association, the AFT, and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), which serves as an umbrella organization for many teachers unions, all fought against DeVos’s nomination as education secretary in 2017.
Weingarten’s email emphasized the “anti-public education forces will continue to try to divide us” by “stirring up controversy,” “lying about what we teach” and “exploiting the frustration everyone feels about the pandemic to try to pit parents and educators against each other.”
“Plus, thankfully, we have a White House that is willing to work with us and support us—providing testing and ongoing guidance—rather than make our lives harder,” Weingarten wrote.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]