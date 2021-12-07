Tech stocks lead markets higher for 2nd day, Nasdaq notches best day since March

(CNBC) -- Stocks jumped for a second day, continuing their rebound from a recent rough patch, as investors grew less fearful of the potential economic impact from the new omicron coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 492.40 points, or 1.4%, to 35,719.43. The S&P 500 added 2.07% to 4,686.75 and sat about 1% away from its all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the market rally, jumping 3% to 15,686.92.

Tech stocks were in relief rally mode as investors shook off Covid fears and bought the recent dip, pulling the Nasdaq higher. Okta rose 5%, while Crowdstrike and Adobe added more than 4%.

