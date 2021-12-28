Teen facing up to 2 years in prison for partying while positive with COVID

By Ailan Evans

Daily Caller News Foundation

An Australian teenager could face up to two years imprisonment for allegedly continuing to party at a nightclub after being informed he was positive for COVID-19.

Ralph MacIntosh, a 19-year-old man from Adelaide, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly failing to quarantine after receiving a notification that he had tested positive and electing to continue partying, according to a statement from the South Australia Police.

“Today, Tuesday 28 December, SAPOL COVID-19 investigators from Licensing Enforcement Branch arrested a 19-year-old man from Kensington Park and charged him with failing to comply with directions under Section 28 of the Emergency Management Act,” the police said. “It will be alleged the man remained at a city nightclub and did not quarantine after being informed by SA Health that he had returned a positive COVID-19 test.”

Failing to comply with health instructions during a major emergency constitutes a criminal offense, police said, and MacIntosh faces up to two years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

MacIntosh was out reportedly partying at Loverboy, a nightclub in Adelaide, following his positive COVID-19 test, according to 9News. The club’s staff and around 150 patrons who came in close contact with MacIntosh were ordered to quarantine.

Following his arrest, the man was bailed out of jail, and will appear before an Adelaide court in February, according to police.

Australia has implemented mandatory quarantines for citizens that test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Many Australians have been sent to quarantine camps, in which they are expected to stay for at least two weeks.

