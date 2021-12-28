Temple vessels ready for rebuilding of Jerusalem's 3rd Temple

(MESSIANICBIBLE.COM) -- Some years ago, a group of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount reported seeing ancient beams dated to the First and Second Temple period being used as firewood by the Arab community.

The beams were used in the construction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and became visible to the public in the 1930s while the building was being refurbished. These beams may have originally been part of the Holy Temple’s roof structure.

Byzantine-era designs were also discovered etched on some of these beams.

Read the full story ›