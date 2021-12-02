A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Thousands of AT&T customers in U.S. infected by new data-stealing malware

Exploits 2017 vulnerability in widely used network edge device

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2021 at 5:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ARS TECHNICA) – Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday.

The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller, an appliance used by small- to medium-sized enterprises to secure and manage phone calls, video conferencing, and similar real-time communications. As the bridge between enterprises and their ISPs, session border controllers have access to ample amounts of bandwidth and can access potentially sensitive information, making them ideal for distributed denial of service attacks and for harvesting data.

Researchers from Qihoo 360 in China said they recently spotted a previously unknown botnet and managed to infiltrate one of its command-and-control servers during a three-hour span before they lost access.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Thousands of AT&T customers in U.S. infected by new data-stealing malware
Baseball owners lock out players after contract talks fail
American Medical Association cuts problematic terms such as 'morbidly obese'
WHO says 'no evidence' booster shots would offer 'greater protection' for the healthy
Sotomayor told she needs to 'follow the science' on abortion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×