'Throw the bums out': Senator calls for removal of 'Soros prosecutors'

A U.S. senator is calling for the removal and replacement of every last "Soros prosecutor," those elected officials who gained personally from oftentimes huge cash donations to their campaigns from billionaire, and extreme leftist, George Soros.

"These legal arsonists condemn our rule of law as 'systemically racist' and have not simply abused prosecutorial discretion, they have embraced prosecutorial nullification," charged Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

"As a result, a contagion of crime has infected virtually every neighborhood under their charge."

It is in a commentary at Real Clear Politics that Cotton warned the nation, "Last year, our nation experienced the largest increase in murder in American history and the largest number of drug overdose deaths ever recorded. This carnage continues today and is not distributed equally. Instead, it is concentrated in cities and localities where radical, left-wing, George Soros progressives have captured state and district attorney offices."

He said those elected with Soros' financial backing "refuse to enforce laws against shoplifting, drug trafficking, and entire categories of felonies and misdemeanors. In Chicago, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx allows theft under $1,000 to go unpunished. In Manhattan, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. refuses to enforce laws against prostitution. In Baltimore, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has unilaterally declared the war on drugs 'over' and is refusing to criminally charge drug dealers in the middle of the worst drug crisis in American history. For a time, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon even stopped enforcing laws against disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and making criminal threats."

But the costs to the residents of those cities has been "terrible," he said.

"Last year, the number of homicides in Chicago rose by 56%, and more than 1,000 Cook County residents have been murdered in 2021. In New York City, murder increased 47% and shootings soared 97%. In 2020, the murder rate in Baltimore was higher than El Salvador’s or Guatemala’s — nations from which citizens often attempt to claim asylum purely based on gang violence and murder—and this year murder in Baltimore is on track to be even higher. Murder in Los Angeles rose 36% last year and is on track to rise another 17% this year."

He charged that in Boston, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins listed the crimes she would refuse to prosecute, except under "special circumstances," including "drug trafficking, malicious destruction of property, trespassing, driving with a revoked license, and resisting arrest."

"Unsurprisingly, Boston’s violent crime rate surged shortly after Rollins took over, as the number of murders in Boston skyrocketed by 38% in 2020," the senator noted.

"Another Soros prosecutor, Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner, came to office after suing the Philadelphia Police Department 75 times as a private citizen. He began his tenure by purging dozens of veteran prosecutors in his office and then slashed his jurisdiction’s prison population by over 30%. In most cases, Krasner also refuses to seek bail for accused criminals and has maintained a highly antagonistic relationship with the police, once accusing the Fraternal Order of Police lodge president of being 'with the Proud Boys," Cotton write.

"The number of homicides in Philadelphia has increased every year that Krasner has been DA. Last year, the murder rate rose 40% and this year it reached an all-time high."

He said the problem even has been aggravated by missteps by the Republican Party.

"In 2018, Republicans passed the pro-criminal First Step Act. That deeply flawed legislation reduced sentences for crack dealers and granted early release to some child predators, carjackers, gang members, and bank robbers. Ironically, this jailbreak bill even provided early release for those who helped prisoners break out of jail," he said.

But he said there's really no competition, "In a political environment where the parties compete for who can be more pro-criminal, the Democrats will always win."

Now, he said, "war on crime" but begin with a campaign to recall, remove and replace Soros' prosecutors.

"Throw the bums out."

