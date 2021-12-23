Time capsule found under Lee monument found to have books, envelope – but no Lincoln photo

(STRIPES) – So, no ultrarare photo of President Lincoln in his casket. Not even a trove of pro-Confederate propaganda.
But the Robert E. Lee monument time capsule that Virginia historians opened Wednesday produced its share of mystery and intrigue – along with three waterlogged books from the late 1800s, a pamphlet or two, a ghostly photo and a British coin.
Gov. Ralph Northam lent a hand Wednesday afternoon as conservators Chelsea Blake and Kate Ridgway finally peeled up the lid of the small lead box after several hours of prying at its seams. Workers had discovered the box Friday while dismantling the 40-foot stone plinth that once supported the state’s statue of Lee on Monument Avenue. Northam ordered the statue taken down in September, calling it a symbol of racism.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]