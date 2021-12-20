A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump: 'Our country has a Savior. And it's not me'

'Remember that Jesus Christ is the ultimate source of our strength and our hope'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2021 at 10:10pm
President Donald J. Trump participates in the pre-recorded National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(TODD STARNES) -- Former President Donald Trump was given a hero’s welcome at First Baptist Church in Dallas as thousands of Christians welcomed him with fierce applause.

The former president praised Dr. Robert Jeffress and the congregation for the impact their ministry has had on the nation.

“The love in this room is incredible,” he said.

Read the full story ›

Trump: 'Our country has a Savior. And it's not me'
