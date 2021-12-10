Trump leads Biden in new 2024 matchup

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – President Joe Biden could face a strong challenge to holding the White House in 2024, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll that showed voters favoring former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup.
Forty-eight percent of voters in the Nov. 30 – Dec. 2, 2021, survey said they would support Trump in the next presidential election, while 45% backed Biden. Eight percent were undecided.
Pitted against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump leads 50% to 41%. Nine percent of voters said they were unsure. Up against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the former president holds a double-digit advantage, 48% compared to 37%, with 15% undecided.
