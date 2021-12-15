Trump reaches deal with anti-cancel-culture video platform Rumble

By Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), former President Donald Trump’s media company, announced a partnership Tuesday with video streaming and hosting platform Rumble.
Rumble will provide TMTG’s social media network TRUTH Social with video and streaming services, according to a press release. TRUTH Social is already hosted on Rumble’s cloud infrastructure service Rumble Cloud.
TRENDING: Mike Lindell gets surprising news over his alleged 'secret romance' with TV star
“As part of our mission, TMTG continues to align with service providers who do not discriminate against political ideology. Therefore, I have selected the Rumble Cloud to serve as a critical backbone for TMTG infrastructure,” Trump, who serves as TMTH chairman, said in the press release.
Trump first announced TRUTH Social in late October, pitching the platform as an alternative to major social media companies that would enable Americans to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” Stock in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took the social media platform public soared over 1,600% following the announcement before settling back down.
Advertisement - story continues below
“TMTG has already launched Truth Social on the Rumble Cloud for invited guests only, and the initial Beta launch has been excellent. America is ready for TRUTH Social, and the end to cancel culture,” Trump added.
TMTG is also in negotiations with Rumble to provide “infrastructure and video delivery services” to TMTG’s subscription video service, according to the press release.
Rumble CEO and founder Chris Pavloski said the company was excited to work with Trump, and saw the partnership as an opportunity to build a technological ecosystem free from “cancel culture.”
“We continue to build the infrastructure to deliver a free, open, and neutral internet,” Pavloski said. “Rumble was designed to be immune to cancel culture, and we are at the forefront of a movement that believes everyone benefits from access to a neutral platform that hosts diverse ideas and opinions.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]