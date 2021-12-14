Twitter falsely claims vaccinated people cannot spread COVID

By Ailan Evans

Daily Caller News Foundation

Twitter recently updated its policy on medical misinformation to label some tweets that claim vaccinated individuals can spread COVID-19 to unvaccinated persons as false or misleading.

Twitter’s medical misinformation policy now includes a sentence characterizing claims that vaccinated persons can spread the virus as false, in contradiction of guidance by health officials.

TRENDING: Chris Cuomo's CNN producer arrested for alleged 'sexual training' of 9-year-old, other underage girl

Twitter will now take action against “false or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people,” the policy reads.

However, according to guidance posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website, vaccinated individuals who are infected with COVID-19 can spread the virus to unvaccinated individuals.

“A vaccine breakthrough infection happens when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with COVID-19,” the guidance reads. “People with vaccine breakthrough infections may spread COVID-19 to others.”

It’s unclear when Twitter updated its policy; an archive of the policy’s web page from late-November does not include the sentence about vaccinated individuals spreading the virus.

Accounts that violate this policy will have warning labels on their tweets and will receive warnings, and those who repeatedly violate it may have their accounts suspended.

“When Tweets include misleading information about COVID-19, we may place a label on those Tweets that includes corrective information about that claim,” Twitter’s policy reads. “In cases where we determine there is potential for harm associated with the misleading claim, we will disable the ability for others to Retweet, Quote Tweet, or engage in other ways to prevent the spread of the misleading information. These tweets will accrue 1 strike in accordance with our strike policy stated below.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!