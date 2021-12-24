A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.
Twitter gets hit with censorship lawsuit America has been waiting for

Social media giant 'acted on behalf of the federal government'

Published December 24, 2021
Published December 24, 2021 at 3:58pm
(TRENDING POLITICS) – Social media giant Twitter is being sued by former New York Times journalist and best-selling author on Covid-19 issues Alex Berenson.

Berenson is best known for his heterodox views on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has assailed the mainstream media for putting out demonstrable misinformation and untruths about the virus and the vaccines. Now, he is suing Twitter for selectively banning him from the platform and for tarnishing his reputation in the process.

“Mr. Berenson also has a uniquely viable claim that Twitter acted on behalf of the federal government in censoring and barring him from to its platform,” the lawsuit said.

