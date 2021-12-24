Un-woke Christmas: Survey reveals most shoppers don't want gender-neutral toys

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – The people putting men in women's sports, boys in girls' locker rooms, and the Grinch in Christmas are also pushing "gender"-neutral toys. But if they're dreaming of woke Yuletide gift-giving, they may be disappointed with a new survey finding that most shoppers aren't neutral on "gender"-neutral toys – they're wholly uninterested in them.

Polling 2,458 American adults, research entity CivicScience finds that just 15 percent are at all interested in buying what are properly known as "sex-neutral" toys (words have "gender"; people exhibit the biological distinction called "sex").

Breaking it down further, 74 percent are "not at all likely" to purchase sexually confused toys; 12 percent are confused about whether they'd buy sexually confused toys, saying "I'm not sure"; nine percent are "somewhat likely"; and only six percent are "very likely."

