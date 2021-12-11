An update on the plan to get Trump back in power in 2022

Are you getting eager from a Donald Trump comeback?

Has Joe Biden gotten you down and made you feel hopeless?

I wanted to give you an update on my plan to give Trump up to SIX more years in the White House.

How does that sound?

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said this week he would support Trump becoming the new speaker of the House, anticipating a big Republican victory in the midterm elections in 2022.

TRENDING: Here's what happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned

How does that help us, you ask?

What most people don't realize is that one does not have to be a member of the House of Representatives to be the speaker. It's merely tradition. Any qualified person can be selected by its members.

The speaker is third in line for the presidency. What would be the advantage to that?

Well, Trump, as House speaker, would be well-positioned to direct the impeachment inquiries into Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in early 2023. Magically, the next person in line for the presidency for the next two years would be Trump.

How do I know? It was my plan – first unveiled by a somewhat frustrated observer of the 2020 election right here on Jan. 24 in a column I wrote called, "Why wait for 2024?" I've been a solid advocate or this plan for a long time, as you can see.

Granted, it's a long shot – but does any former president deserve it more?

So, Gaetz is on board. He says he has discussed it with Trump. He's willing to place his name in nomination at the appropriate time.

But it depends on how well the 2022 elections go for the Republicans in the House and Senate. Right now, given the unpopularity of Biden and Harris and the wild popularity of the former president, a "Speaker Trump" is within the realm of possibility.

"I keep my conversations with the former president between the two of us," Gaetz said.

And wouldn't that be sweet revenge – to oversee impeachment and wind up as president in early 2023. He will need the extra time, plus reelection as president, to undo the damage Biden and Harris have already done in their first term.

Unlikely as this all is, the question of Trump becoming speaker has gained enough steam for a reporter to ask Gaetz about it during a news conference. This may indicate that even the slightest inkling of a Trump resurgence is causing the left to panic.

Maybe I just have too much time on my hands, but it's worth a shot.

Maybe it's because I am convinced Donald J. Trump is the most qualified man to serve as president, again, with as much time as he needs to save America.

He deserves this more than anybody else.

Of course, there may be enough Dems left in the Senate at that point, and RINOs, not to win a conviction after the impeachment trial.

But we're losing our Republic, so it's worth the risk!

Of course, somebody is worried about this scenario – somebody who doesn't support the idea of Trump being president for another six years.

Meet Brendan Boyle, a Democratic congressman from Pennsylvania. He has introduced a bill that, if signed into law, would allow only House members to become speaker.

Democrats apparently are concerned because President Trump, when asked about this idea weeks ago, called it "so interesting."

Boyle's bill is titled the "Mandating That Being an Elected Member Be an Essential Requirement for Speakership Act."

He explained specifically why he feared the constitutional status quo, and wants a change made:

"The speaker of the U.S. House is second in the United States presidential line of succession. That Donald Trump's name would even be tossed around as a potential speaker in the people's house, should serve as an alarm bell that our current requirements need to be amended in the name of protecting our nation and our democracy," he said.

I'm particularly concerned about my biggest issue – the one that could be the death of America. I'm talking about BIG TECH, one of the authors of the crime of the century – banning a sitting president from Twitter, censoring the Hunter Biden story, pouring money into more drop boxes for early and insecure voting, and all the rest.

That's right. The 2020 election was STOLEN from America. It was a COUP!

A Speaker Trump is called "just desserts."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!