Urgency rising for those Biden left behind in Afghanistan

Human Rights Watch recently confirmed many former police and intelligence officers left behind by Joe Biden's evacuation plan for Afghanistan when he pulled American troops and let the Taliban take control are being hunted down and executed.

The Taliban had announced "amnesty" but the HRW's "'No Forgiveness for People Like You,' Executions and Enforced Disappearances in Afghanistan under the Taliban" report confirmed at least 100 dead so far.

And that was just from four provinces alone.

"The Taliban leadership’s promised amnesty has not stopped local commanders from summarily executing or disappearing former Afghan security force members," explained Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "The burden is on the Taliban to prevent further killings, hold those responsible to account, and compensate the victims’ families."

The Daily Caller News Foundation also revealed that a Taliban official was open about the terrorist group's plans to return harsh punishments to the country.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who previously served as the Taliban’s justice minister and is now serving to enforce its extreme interpretation of Islam, told the Associated Press that the country will be ruled under strict Islamic law and return to executions and cutting off hands.

“Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security,” Turabi said.

Which all makes more urgent the nation's response to those who were left behind by Biden's evacuation plan, which incidentally also left behind some $80 billion worth of America war machinery for the Taliban.

NBC reported just in November that dozens of "immediate family members of U.S. Service members" remained in Afghanistan, and the Pentagon was trying to assemble a database to identify those trapped there.

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl asked, in a memo, that those in the U.S. military, or Department of Defense civilians, who know of family members needing help fleeing Afghanistan to email his office.

The plan asked for identifications, passports, contact information and more.

A commentary from the New York Post accused Biden of telling "neverending lies" about those he abandoned.

"Before his utterly botched Aug. 30 withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, President Biden made a solemn vow: 'If there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out,'" the commentary said.

"Not only did he break that promise, we’re still learning just how badly he failed: Thousands upon thousands remain stranded," it said.

It cited Foreign Policy magazine "that the State Department believes as many as 14,000 United States legal permanent residents remain in Afghanistan."

Additionally, Deputy Secretary of State Brian McKeon revealed at a Nov. 3 hearing that State knew of 289 US citizens stuck in Afghanistan as of Nov. 2, with a further 81 ready to depart — after 140 Americans had left in the prior week.

The commentary warned that "doesn't track" with "lowball numbers that State and the White House" have claimed.

The commentary said, "[Secretary of State Antony] Blinken says it’s hard to keep a precise count of Americans left because more keep coming forward to get out. So much for Team Biden’s 'extensive' planning in advance of the bugout. And this ignores the tens of thousands of Afghan allies the prez promised to evacuate, whom he instead left to face the wrath of the Taliban."

The Post reported as recently as a couple of weeks ago the Department of Defense "is still trying to rescue family members of American troops in the war-torn country and is working to compile a database of those left behind." But at the time, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he didn't have "updated numbers" on those still trying to escape.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, was among those in Congress who have been contacted by constituents about the evacuation failures. He wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Blinken, asking them to expedite the process.

"Over the past month, I have been contacted by hundreds of Texans who are desperately trying to get friends and family members safe out of the country," McCaul wrote in a letter after the evacuation.

"The federal government has turned their backs on them. If we abandon the family members of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, they will certainly be slaughtered by the Taliban," he wrote.

When the number of 14,000 "U.S. legal permanent residents" left behind was disclosed by a congressional aide familiar with the situation, Foreign Policy reported, "officials demurred on revealing the figure when questioned by Republican lawmakers."

Brian McKeon, deputy secretary of state, insisted then, "We don’t track [legal permanent residents]."

