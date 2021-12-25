USA Swimming official quits in protest of Lia Thomas

(DAILY WIRE) – An official with USA Swimming has resigned in protest over University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed as a male for three years before identifying and competing as a woman. So far, Thomas has shatter women’s swimming records by massive amounts while many continue to claim transgender women have no biological advantage over women.
The Washington Times reported that Cynthia Millen “has officiated at USA Swimming events for 30 years, but she hung up her whistle last week in protest over Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, and she hopes others will follow her lead.”
Millen told the outlet she notified USA Swimming of her resignation on December 17 in a letter, saying she made the decision while packing for the U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
