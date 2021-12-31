Vets charge U.S. 'actively impeding' Afghanistan rescue efforts

The State Department is "actively impeding" efforts by volunteer groups to rescue American allies stranded in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, according to U.S. veterans.
National Review reported that as winter sets in and Afghanistan is on the brink of mass starvation, the efforts of dozens of private groups focused on trying to save people who typically don’t have the paperwork for a direct path into the U.S. have slowed to a crawl.
Advertisement - story continues below
Leaders of some of those groups point a finger at the State Department, telling National Review the U.S. is doing little to help them rescue American allies. And in some cases, the State Department is actively blocking their efforts, they claim.
Meanwhile, as Afghanistan fades from the daily news, fundraising has become much harder, and some groups are draining their bank accounts to keep their efforts going.
TRENDING: Trump's passion propels the GOP
"It's really demoralizing on the one hand, and it's infuriating on the other," said Jesse Jensen, a former Army Ranger.
Jensen, a Republican congressional candidate in Washington, is co-founder of the civilian rescue group Task Force Argo.
Advertisement - story continues below
He argued that the federal government made a promise to those who served the U.S. that "we will extricate you, we will provide you with an immigrant visa that you will be able to come to the United States and live."
"And we’re not honoring that," he said.
Jensen's group helped rescue more than 2,000 people on five flights from Afghanistan from late August to late October, but the effort has been hindered since then.
National Review reported a State Department spokesman said in an email that the agency appreciates the desire of private citizens to assist with the evacuation efforts. The State Department has been "evaluating requests for assistance on a case-by-case basis to support privately organized flights," the spokesman said.
"This support involves evaluating the passenger manifest provided to us by the private group or groups organizing these flights to see which proposed passengers, if any, are potentially eligible for permanent resettlement in the United States through some affiliation with the U.S. government."
Advertisement - story continues below
But Jensen said that since the Aug. 31 withdrawal, the State Department "has constantly changed the standards and process to move evacuees out of Afghanistan."
Bryan Stern, who leads a successful rescue group called Project Dynamo, told National Review he wished the State Department would work with his group and others or at least help to reimburse their expenses.
He said he and his volunteers are using credit cards to stay afloat.
Ben Owen, the chief executive of the nonprofit Flanders Fields, doesn't want people to forget what is happening in Afghanistan.
Advertisement - story continues below
"People are dying every single day. Girls are being sold into marriage. Women are being raped. Kids are being killed. It’s bad," he told National Review.
"We had a child get his finger cut off the other day because the dad wouldn’t turn himself in. The world needs to understand these things are happening," he said. "We need awareness. We need the State Department to at least not impede third-nation agreements. It would be great if they would help us get them."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]