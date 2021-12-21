Vicious Dems lashing out called 'muscle spasms of a dying political party'

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson says the Democratic Party in America is in the process of collapsing, becoming a complete failure, and that's why its members are becoming so vicious.
In his commentary, he explained the party's decision to use the COVID pandemic to "create a kulak class – a group of reviled subhumans [that] the rest of use are free to hate and mock and whose deaths we're allowed to root for. That's the unvaccinated."
It's because Biden's COVID polices are "a miserable failure," and the fact is that "more Americans have died from COVID under Joe Biden than died under Donald Trump."
He explained, "When David Frum tells you we should let the unvaccinated just die, he's not alone. That is not the official position of the Democratic Party. If you get COVID and you’re unvaccinated, it is immoral for you to go to the hospital, you're overcrowding it. And we need that space for the many people who've taken the COVID vaccine and are now sick from COVID. That's what the president of the United States just said on Thursday."
He continued, "Whatever personal decisions about the vaccine or COVID or how many masks you wear, if any, know what you're watching here. This is not a public health campaign designed to save you from a variant that has not killed a single confirmed American. Sorry, it has not. No. So, what is this? These are the muscle spasms of a dying political party. The people in charge are on their way out. Unfortunately, they can still hurt you."
He delivered a devastating personal opinion of the party.
"It turns out Democrats are exactly what they appear to be. They're the party of neurotic, personally unsatisfied white ladies who live in the suburbs. You know, the pretty little signs you see in the lawns of affluent neighborhoods telling you how the people who live inside love BLM and support Tony Fauci? That's the real Democratic Party. It's not a national political party. It's a professional class cultural movement that is highly unappealing to normal people. In a functioning democratic system, people, those little signs on their lawns would never be allowed to run anything because nobody likes them."
He provided the evidence, from a Marist poll that said only 29% of independents support Biden.
"That is a very bad number. How bad is it? For perspective, in the last election, Donald Trump took 41% of independent voters and lost. So if you're a political consultant, a poll that shows 29% independents support sends you immediately to the liquor cabinet for more vodka. It means your candidate is going to lose along with everyone who's connected to your candidate. You're looking at this tsunami forming on the horizon aimed at you. It's terrifying," he said.
"But for Joe Biden, that's just the beginning of the bad news. That same Marist poll shows Biden at 33% among Hispanic voters. In other words, 67% of the so-called Latino community does not support Joe Biden. It's hard even to process a number like that. It's just too far from the conventional view of American politics. Is there a single political analyst in this country who would have predicted that even last week? No, there is not. The one thing we have always known about Latino voters is they're Democrats, and they're Democrats because they understand that Republicans are racist. Period. Upon that assumption, hang all the Democratic Party's hopes for the future," he noted.
He said that fact creating a literal "panic" among Democrats.
"If these new polling numbers are right, even if they're just sort of right, this is the end of the Democratic Party as a governing majority. It's bewildering to think that."
He warned the danger – a "very bad combination for the rest of us" – is that the party still is in power, and "regimes in decline tend to become dangerous. As they weaken, they get increasingly desperate and ruthless."
"Democracy doesn't work for them anymore. That means they can no longer operate within democratic boundaries and hope to stay in power. So inevitably, they swerve outside those boundaries. Instead of trying to convince the public to support them, that's a democracy, they invent domestic enemies and national panics to keep themselves in charge. And that's exactly what we're watching happen right now."
