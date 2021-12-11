Wanted: Social justice drones – schools hiring teachers with 'cultural competency'

(NEWSBUSTERS) – Anybody paying attention laughs at the lefty media lie that Critical Race Theory isn’t in public schools. But what if CRT is in public school teachers?
Turns out, whether progressive politics are part of the curriculum or not, some 500 U.S. school districts make it part of their hiring practices, using “cultural competency” questions to find out if Ms. Crabapple subscribes to right-think.
According to the Daily Mail, districts “ask applicants how they would incorporate race and gender into their daily lessons and about what they have done to combat racism in their personal and professional lives.”
