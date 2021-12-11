A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Wanted: Social justice drones – schools hiring teachers with 'cultural competency'

Districts 'ask applicants how they would incorporate race and gender into their daily lessons'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2021 at 1:49pm
(NEWSBUSTERS) – Anybody paying attention laughs at the lefty media lie that Critical Race Theory isn’t in public schools. But what if CRT is in public school teachers?

Turns out, whether progressive politics are part of the curriculum or not, some 500 U.S. school districts make it part of their hiring practices, using “cultural competency” questions to find out if Ms. Crabapple subscribes to right-think.

According to the Daily Mail, districts “ask applicants how they would incorporate race and gender into their daily lessons and about what they have done to combat racism in their personal and professional lives.”

