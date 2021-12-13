WATCH: Jews, blacks targeted in creepy NBC Christmas spot

"Saturday Night Live," the once-great NBC weekly comedy series which many believe has been vacant of actual comedy for years, targeted Jews and black people in a creepy Christmas-themed commercial over the weekend.

The pre-recorded spot titled "Lonely Christmas" featured singer Billie Eilish as an empathetic young girl communicating by notepad through apartment windows with a lonely elderly woman portrayed by Kate McKinnon.

When Eilish invites the woman to join her for a holiday dinner, the senior citizen responds with a hand-scribbled message asking, "Are there any black people there?"

TRENDING: Chris Cuomo's CNN producer arrested for alleged 'sexual training' of 9-year-old, other underage girl

After Eilish shakes her head no, the woman follows up with another card with the question: "Jews?"

"I don't think so?" the girl responds.

"Can you check?" The elderly woman writes.

Do you find this ad funny? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (23 Votes) 96% (587 Votes)

When the girl says it's just her family, McKinnon says, "Cherish them. My family are all dead. Dead to me at least. They voted for a woman president. Disgraceful."

TVLine called the commercial "a perfect holiday sketch. The recipe is as follows:

• 1 part the scene from Love Actually, with the romantic cue cards

• 1 part that story about the grandma who accidentally invites a stranger to Thanksgiving

• 3 parts Rear Window

• Shake, pour, garnish with Psycho and serve."

WATCH THE AD:

Is it possible we've all been missing something extraordinary in life? Can we really discover and understand the secret to EVERYTHING? An inspiring new book unlocks hundreds of mysteries from the Bible and your personal life!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!