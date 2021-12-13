WATCH: Jews, blacks targeted in creepy NBC Christmas spot

"Saturday Night Live," the once-great NBC weekly comedy series which many believe has been vacant of actual comedy for years, targeted Jews and black people in a creepy Christmas-themed commercial over the weekend.
The pre-recorded spot titled "Lonely Christmas" featured singer Billie Eilish as an empathetic young girl communicating by notepad through apartment windows with a lonely elderly woman portrayed by Kate McKinnon.
When Eilish invites the woman to join her for a holiday dinner, the senior citizen responds with a hand-scribbled message asking, "Are there any black people there?"
After Eilish shakes her head no, the woman follows up with another card with the question: "Jews?"
"I don't think so?" the girl responds.
"Can you check?" The elderly woman writes.
When the girl says it's just her family, McKinnon says, "Cherish them. My family are all dead. Dead to me at least. They voted for a woman president. Disgraceful."
TVLine called the commercial "a perfect holiday sketch. The recipe is as follows:
• 1 part the scene from Love Actually, with the romantic cue cards
• 1 part that story about the grandma who accidentally invites a stranger to Thanksgiving
• 3 parts Rear Window
• Shake, pour, garnish with Psycho and serve."
WATCH THE AD:
