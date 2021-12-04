Waukesha parade killer's court transcript is 'accidentally' lost

(TRENDING POLITICS) – The bail hearing transcript for Waukesha parade massacre suspect Darrell Edward Brooks has reportedly been “lost.” That’s the news coming out of Milwaukee via Wisconsin Right Now.

“Milwaukee County’s court system is unable to produce a recording or transcript of the controversial Darrell Brooks bail hearing that resulted in the Waukesha parade suspect going free just 10 days before the attack,” Wisconsin Right Now exclusively learned. “The recording doesn’t exist due to either technical issues or human error, the district court administrator tells WRN.”

“Indeed, other than a short paragraph on the Wisconsin online court website, the county can produce no transcript or other record of what was said at the hearing at all,” the report stated.

Read the full story ›