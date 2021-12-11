Welcome to the parallel nation

In the past, I've addressed the possibility that many conservative Americans who refused to put up with leftist baloney would respond by going their own way and building a parallel infrastructure. The pace of this development is accelerating. Fast.

The trend from the left over the last few years – and more aggressively since Biden began occupying the White House – is to weaponize journalism, schools, health care, social media, charity, banking and just about every other sector against conservatives. There's a huge amount of jeering mockery that accompanies this, along the lines of "Nyah nyah, what are you going to DO about it, you stupid idiots?"

The result is that more and more people are hardening themselves off the cancel culture and developing a parallel nation with their own employers, search engines, health care, schools, churches, technology, social media platforms, transportation options, publishers, charitable giving, health care systems, economies and even currencies (including barter).

Why? Well, why would 73-plus million people want to do business with those who hate their guts and want to obliterate them? Let's face it, some broken things are too big to fix.

A parallel economy may be defined as one that functions outside the sanctioned economy (often termed the black market, shadow market, or underground market). But the parallel nation that is developing is by no means underground. It's out in the open. This is why homeschooling is skyrocketing, and "leftugees" are leaving blue states in massive numbers.

It's also why a staggering number of people are starting their own business. Initiated by the COVID shutdowns, this entrepreneurial boom is accelerating thanks to vaccine mandates. According to a Wall Street Journal story entitled "Workers Quit Jobs in Droves to Become Their Own Bosses," a whopping 4.54 million new small businesses have applied for a federal tax identification number, up 56% from 2019. Most tellingly, two-thirds of those new businesses weren't expecting to hire employees.

Andrew Moran with Liberty Nation News writes, "The Great Resignation is a tale of the American people getting mad as hell and not taking it anymore. … Out of all the developments that have unfolded since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the entrepreneurial boom has been one of the few bright spots in an ocean of bad news. … The number of U.S. startups has increased so much that the Census Bureau announced it intends to make business formations an official statistic beginning on Dec. 8."

Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., blatantly called for creating parallel institutions for conservatives. "I think we're going to have to come up with our own parallel health care because we're seeing there's been threats from the United States' government," she said during an episode of "Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman" last September. "If you don't get a vaccine maybe your health insurance won't cover you, maybe Medicare won't be there for you, maybe you'll get cuts on your Social Security. That's why we have to build, I think, parallel institutions. Be they financial, medical, you name it; we need to have parallel institutions because we can't trust that our better interests will be watched out for by the monsters that are currently in charge in D.C. And I don't say that lightly."

Even whole cities are attempting to secede from the leftist insanity. Witness Oroville, California, which has declared itself a "constitutional republic" in an attempt to divorce itself from the Golden State's draconian vaccine policies.

To this end, as a defense against the cancel culture and leftist insanity, people are becoming "anti-fragile" by becoming less dependent on the system. "One of the Woke's most powerful weapons is economic pressure," wrote Damian Max in American Thinker, "so take that away from them as much as possible. … Being anti-fragile will allow you to stand firm when you need to speak the truth."

So how is the left reacting to this process of breaking away to do our own thing? They're furious, of course.

"Over the last several years, as the strong-arm of big-tech and corporate woke-ism have taken hold, there's been one common refrain from the left when the right has complained of censorship: Build your own," notes "Bonchie" on Red State. "Well, apparently, those same lefties are now upset by the fact that conservatives are doing exactly what they told them to do. … As censorship has increased, from banks blocking legal gun sales to YouTube demonizing mainstream conservative political commentary, those on the right have set out to 'build their own' just as the left demanded. This isn't necessarily the world we wanted, but it's the one we were handed by people with tyrannical notions of controlling speech and behavior."

These efforts at creating a parallel society may not always succeed – the Five Big Evils (Big Tech, Hollywood, public education, mainstream media, government) have long and far-reaching tentacles – but after they huff and puff and close down or cancel or arrest or imprison various offenders as an "example" to the masses, the rest of us will quietly continue on our way – patronizing the businesses we prefer, educating children outside approved channels, worshiping how we please.

Dr. Reiner Fullmich, an attorney licensed to practice law in Germany and California, warns against the increasing international tyranny associated with vaccine mandates. He makes no bones about where this is all headed, and warns, "The only advice I can give you is, don't play along. Connect with everyone else. Set up your own parallel universe, connect with all of the people who are on the good side, and then when the time comes, and it will come, I think it will come soon, we all will rise up and we will send them to hell, where they came from."

Of course, the end result of this parallel nation may be grim. The Civil War was fought because one side wanted to walk away and the other side wouldn't let them. Are we doomed to repeat history because we have not learned from it? Time will tell.

