White and Asian male applicants largely shunned from investment program at 2 universities

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – White and Asian male student applicants, with the slim exception of veterans or those with disabilities, are the only students who are not encouraged to apply for a lucrative learning opportunity offered through Washington and Lee University’s Williams School of Commerce, Economics and Politics.
The program is offered by the Williams Investment Society, or WIS, “a student organization that manages a portion of Washington and Lee University’s endowment in equity securities,” its website states.
“To promote equality of opportunity, the WIS has developed a successful diverse shadow program and we encourage you to apply if you self-identify with any of the following communities: Women, Black, Lantinx, Latin, Native American, LGBTQ+, Veterans, and Students with Disabilities,” the society states in advertising the program.
